Creative Schools initiative to be rolled out in 9 Donegal schools

The Creative Schools initiative is to be rolled out at 9 schools in Donegal.

The programme was launched today by Minister Joe McHugh at an event at Glenswilly National School in Letterkenny.

150 schools nationwide are due to participate in the initiative which aims to understand, develop and celebrate the arts, as a core aspect of school life, and to foster children and young people’s creativity and participation in the arts as an integral part of their education in Ireland.

Participating schools in Donegal include: