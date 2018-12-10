Closure order served on Donegal creche

A creche in County Donegal was one of 13 businesses on which closure orders were imposed last month by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

Orders were also served on premises in Clare, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Dublin, Leitrim, Louth, Galway, Cork and Mayo.

The closure order imposed on the kitchen area of Teach Lisa between Newtowncunningham and Derry in November says the design of the kitchen does not provide adequate protection from pests, and the company had not provided a wash basin for hand washing.