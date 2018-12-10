CCTV issues must be resolved – Mc Gowan

A Donegal Councillor says there must be progress on resolving data protection issues with the community CCTV programme.

Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan says an application for CCTV in the Twin Towns was submitted almost two years ago, but its being delayed because of data protection issues which officials say have yet to be addressed at national level.

Last month, he was told the situation has become more acute as a result of GDPR.

It’s reported that some councils elsewhere are proceeding with systems based on the comments of the Minister for Justice.

Cllr Mc Gowan says the council is in Limbo………..

Meanwhile, in a recent response to a question in the Seanad, Senator Robbie Gallagher was told by the Justice Minister that once a scheme is approved by the Garda Commissioner, the Data Protection Commissioner has said GDPR should not be an issue.