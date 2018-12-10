Brexit vote set to be delayed

The vote due to take place on the Brexit deal in the British House of Commons tomorrow, has been delayed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to make a statement to MPs this afternoon.

Despite repeated denials this morning by senior British Minister’s and a Downing Street spokesperson, The British Prime Minister is set to delay the so called ‘ meangingful vote’ on the Brexit deal agreed with EU leaders.

Theresa May held a conference call with members of her cabinet to outline the postition earlier, and will make a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon.

The vote was due to take place tomorrow evening, with the UK Government facing a heavy defeat.

How the British Government will resolve the uncertainty around the process is now up in the air.

EU leaders are due to meet on Thursday.

Speaking this afternoon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this is the only deal the UK will get……..

The DUP says deferring the vote is only of any use if the UK Government is prepared to go to Brussels and insist on necessary changes to the Withdrawal Agreement.

Duputy Leader Nigel Dodds added that “few people accepted this was the best deal available and the Prime Minister’s actions today prove that.”