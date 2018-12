There were 15 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 3 people were waiting in the hospital’s Emergency Department while a further 13 were on wards or in overflow areas.

Nationally, 372 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country today with 34 patients waiting on a bed there.