USL: Letterkenny and Cockhill pick up away wins

Letterkenny Rovers remain 6 points clear at the top of the Ulster Senior League after their 2-0 win over Swilly Rovers today.

Darren McElwaine put Letterkenny ahead before Jonny Bonner scored Rovers’ second of the match.

In the day’s other game, Cockhill were 5-1 winners away to Fanad United.

Malachy McDermott had put Cockhil ahead before Dean McCarry equalised for Fanad. It was all Cockhill after that as Lee Toland, Daniel Martin Doherty (2) and Ethan Canning all scored for Cockhill to leave them six points behind Letterkenny with a game in hand.