Seosamh McKelvey reacts to Red Hughs’ All-Ireland Quarter-Final win

Red Hughs will play in the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Semi-Final in the new year after they overcame Dunedin Connolly’s of Edinburgh in the Quarter-Final on Sunday by 3-11 v 1-15.

It was a tight contest that had to go to extra-time as the sides both finished on 1-10 after the 60 minutes of normal time. The game ebbed and flowed in extra-time, with both sides looking as if they could win it.

Goals from Stephen McMenamin in the first period and Shane Gallagher late in the second period were just enough to clinch the win for the Donegal and Ulster Champions.

Red Hughs’ manager Seosamh McKelvey told Tom Comack that the better team lost…