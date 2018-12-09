Red Hughs through to All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final

Red Hughs booked their place in the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final with a 3-11 v 1-15 win over British Champions Dunedin Connolly’s at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Sunday.

The game finished level at 1-10 apiece after normal time so the game went to extra-time, where it was a tight contest right until the end when Shane Gallagher scored the winning goal for Red Hughs. James Carlin and Stephen McMenamin had scored Red Hughs’ other goals in normal and extra-time.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…