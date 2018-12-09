Inishowen pick up first win of Oscar Traynor campaign to go top of group

The Inishowen League picked up their first win of the Oscar Traynor Inter-League Trophy on Sunday when they beat the Sligo/Leitrim League by three goals to nil at Maginn Park in Buncrana, which leaves them top of the three team group on goal difference.

Kevin O’Loughlin put Inishowen ahead on 54′ before a goal from Terence Doherty and a Sligo/Leitrim OG sealed the win.

After today’s match, manager Dermot O’Brien spoke with PJ Lynch…

The Donegal League travel to Sligo/Leitrim in the final group game where a win or a draw for Donegal will mean themselves and Inishowen will qualify.

A win for Sligo/Leitrim means goal difference comes into play as all three sides would finish on three points.