A levy scheme for vacant sites around the country is not working properly according to Fianna Fail.

The party says only 140 sites will be covered by the system in 2019.

Owners with sites on the Vacant Land Register are penalised if people are hoarding land which could be used for housing development.

Fianna Fail’s spokesperson on Housing, Darragh O’Brien, says the low numbers show the failings of the system: