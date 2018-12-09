FAI Junior Cup: Cappry Rovers, Greencastle FC and Glengad Utd all learn their fate for Last 32

The draw for the Last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup was made yesterday.

The three Donegal sides left in the competition are Cappry Rovers, Greencastle FC and Glengad United.

Cappry Rovers make the long trip to Kilkenny, where they will take on Evergreen FC. The Kilkenny outfit beat Castlefin Celtic at this stage of the competition last year.

Greencastle and Glengad both have home games in this round, with Greencastle hosting Peake Villa FC of Tipperary and Glengad welcome Offaly side Birr Town FC.

These ties have to be played on or before the 13th January 2019.

The rest of the ties in the sixth round as as follows:

St. Michaels FC v Newmarket Celtic

Clonmel Town v Wayside Celtic or FC Transilvania

Rosemount Mulvey or Dunboyne FC v Crumlin Utd

Sheriff YC v Pike Rovers

Gorey Rangers v Freebooters FC

Aishling Annacotty FC v Newport Town FC

BT Harps FC v Ballymun Utd

Mervue Utd v Boot Road Celtic or Suncroft FC

Westport Utd v Usher Celtic

Tramore FC or Athenry FC v Willow Park FC

VEC FC v Glin Rovers

Crettyard Utd v Muirhevna Mor or Ballynanty Rvs.

Regional Utd v Ardmore Rvs or St. Pauls or MP FC