FAI Junior Cup: Cappry Rovers, Greencastle FC and Glengad Utd all learn their fate for Last 32

The draw for the Last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup was made yesterday.
The three Donegal sides left in the competition are Cappry Rovers, Greencastle FC and Glengad United.
Cappry Rovers make the long trip to Kilkenny, where they will take on Evergreen FC. The Kilkenny outfit beat Castlefin Celtic at this stage of the competition last year.
Greencastle and Glengad both have home games in this round, with Greencastle hosting Peake Villa FC of Tipperary and Glengad welcome Offaly side Birr Town FC.
These ties have to be played on or before the 13th January 2019.
The rest of the ties in the sixth round as as follows:
St. Michaels FC v Newmarket Celtic
Clonmel Town v Wayside Celtic or FC Transilvania
Rosemount Mulvey or Dunboyne FC v Crumlin Utd
Sheriff YC v Pike Rovers
Gorey Rangers v Freebooters FC
Aishling Annacotty FC v Newport Town FC
BT Harps FC v Ballymun Utd
Mervue Utd v Boot Road Celtic or Suncroft FC
Westport Utd v Usher Celtic
Tramore FC or Athenry FC v Willow Park FC
VEC FC v Glin Rovers
Crettyard Utd v Muirhevna Mor or Ballynanty Rvs.
Regional Utd v Ardmore Rvs or St. Pauls or MP FC