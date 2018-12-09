Donegal Junior League Fixtures 09/12/18

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier
Castlefin Celtic 3 vs 2 Donegal Town FC
Glenea United 1 vs 0 Rathmullan Celtic
Keadue Rovers FC 0 vs 3 Milford United FC
Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 2 vs 1 Cappry Rovers
St Catherines FC 1 vs 1 Kildrum Tigers
Temple Domestic Appliance D1
Convoy Arsenal FC 4 vs 1 Gweedore Celtic
Lagan Harps FC 0 vs 9 Bonagee United FC
Lifford Celtic FC 5 vs 1 Drumoghill FC
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2
Glenree United FC 2 vs 0 Copany Rovers FC
Raphoe Town 2 vs 0 Curragh Athletic FC