Athletics: European Cross Country Championships

The Irish senior women’s team posted an 11th place overall finish at the European Cross Country Championships and Letterkenny AC’s Anne Marie McGlynn finished 57th overall.

Sara Treacy was the first Irishwoman home in 26th in a time of 27 minutes and 46 seconds in the Dutch city of Tilburg. Turkey’s Yasemin Can won the race.

Sean Tobin was the best of the Irish men. The Tipperary runner finished 10th in a time of 29 min and 22 seconds.

The Irish team finished 7th overall.

Patsy McGonagle joined PJ Lynch to review the weekend’s athletics action…