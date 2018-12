Former Donegal County Councillor Seamus Rodgers has been co-opted onto the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

Mr. Rodgers has thanked the public for their successful nomination of him onto the JPC and says the body must be tailored to meet the needs and requirements of the county in working with the Department of Justice to curtail crime in rural areas.

Looking ahead in his new role, Mr Rodgers says the delivery of an adequate policing service for Donegal is vital: