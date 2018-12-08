Rugby: Good win for Omagh in AIL Division 2C while City of Derry lose

Omagh had a big 34-5 win over Seapoint in Division 2C of the All-Ireland League today but City of Derry conceded 5 tries in their 36-7 loss to Midleton. Rainey recorded a great win away to Sunday’s Well when they won 41-6.

Ulster had a bonus point win over Friday night in the Champions Cup when they overcame Scarlets 25-24.

Alex McDonald had the full-time report from Omagh v Seapoint as well as the weekend review on Saturday Sport…

After today’s game, Alex spoke with Omagh Assistant Coach Ashley Blair…