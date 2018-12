The Inishowen League host the Sligo/ Leitrim League at Maginn Park tomorrow in a crucial Oscar Traynor Inter-League Trophy game.

After losing to the Donegal League in the first game in the group of three, Inishowen know the need to win if they wish to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Manager Dermot O’Brien spoke with Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport and told him that they’ve had trouble with the Sligo/ Leitrim league before…