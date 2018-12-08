Post Office protest getting underway in Letterkenny

A group of community activists from Gweedore are calling on the people of Donegal to join a protest outside the Main Post Office in Letterkenny which is getting underway this morning.

The group is protesting the closure of rural post offices across the country.

A number of Post Offices have closed already in Donegal with further closures imminent.

Councillor Mícheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig has called on those attending to set aside political allegiances and to unite against the loss of services and jobs in rural Donegal.