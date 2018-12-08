Irish Water works at Illies Plant progressing



Irish Water say works to upgrade essential processes at the Illies Water Treatment Plant in Inishowen are progressing.

The works are part of Irish Water’s investment plan and aim to safeguard the supply and ensure compliant water for customers.

Upgrade works to the computer systems and power supply backups at the Illies Water Treatment Plant in Inishowen are being undertaken by TES Group on behalf of Irish Water as part of a €500,000 investment.

Irish Water say existing systems in the plant are out of date, and the upgrade works will enable safe drinking water to be delivered.

Works are estimated to be complete by June 2019.

As part of the project, a detailed assessment of the site will be carried out along with upgrades to the backup power supply system; development and commission of a new computer control system and replacement of cables.

New monitoring devices will also be installed to improve the measurement of raw water quality and onsite flows as well as new pumps to improve efficiency of the treatment process.

A web server is to be set up so the plant can be controlled off-site if needed; and mechanical, electrical and civil engineering will be completed to facilitate the work.