FT Report & Reaction – Institute draw 3-3 with Glentoran

Institute had their second 3-3 draw in a row today as they finished level with Glentoran at the Brandywell.

Eamonn McLaughlin reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin gave his thoughts to Eamonn after the game…

