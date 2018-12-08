AudioSport FT Report & Reaction – Institute draw 3-3 with Glentoran By admin - December 8, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Institute had their second 3-3 draw in a row today as they finished level with Glentoran at the Brandywell. Eamonn McLaughlin reports for Highland Radio Sport… http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/0812-Stute.mp3 Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin gave his thoughts to Eamonn after the game… http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/0812-Paddy-McLaughlin.mp3