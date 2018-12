It was confirmed during the week that Johnny Dunleavy will join Sligo Rovers after leaving Cork City at the end of the 2018 season.

The Ballybofey native spent 6 years with Cork in what was a very successful period for the club.

He comes to Sligo wanting a new challenge and a new project. A big draw for Dunleavy was Sligo manager Liam Buckley’s vision for the club, as well as his excitement about the upcoming season.

Dunleavy spoke with Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport…