Athletics: National Walks titles for Donegal Athletes in Dublin

The AAI Walks Championships took place in Raheny in Dublin on Saturday with three Donegal athletes taking part.

Brendan Boyce is the Irish 30k & 20k Champion following a brilliant walk today. He set a PB in the 30k of 2 hours 41 minutes 11 seconds.

Sinéad McConnell won the Masters 5k and also set a PB of 26.01 while Briain Ó Domhnaill was third in the 30k, also setting a PB in Dublin.

Patsy McGonagle had all the information on Saturday Sport as well as looking ahead to tomorrow’s European Cross Country Championships which will see Anne Marie McGlynn of Letterkenny AC representing Ireland…