Wind warning remains in place

Strong winds and heavy rain have battered parts of the West and North West overnight with Met Eireann warning of the potential for coastal flooding. No major problems reported so far this morning, but motorists are urged to be on the look out for fallen trees and other debris.

A Status Orange Wind warning remains in effect this morning for counties Donegal and Mayo until 8am.

A status yellow alert remains in place for the whole of the Western Seaboard until midday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the strong winds could continue throughout the day……….