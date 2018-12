A North West TD says value for money must be a key consideration in the delivery of rural broadband.

Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Marc MacSharry says it’s disturbing that the Department had failed to undertake a full cost benefit analysis on faster and more affordable alternatives such as 5G wireless.

Speaking after this week’s Public Accounts Committee hearings, Deputy MacSharry said while Rural broadband must be delivered, it cannot be at any cost to the taxpayer: