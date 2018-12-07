New Discharge Lounge opens at LUH

A Discharge Lounge has opened this week at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The area will facilitate up to 16 patients who have been discharged and are waiting to be collected.

The Discharge Lounge at Letterkenny University Hospital has been refurbished and is staffed with a Clinical Nurse Manager and Health Care Assistant, patients can be collected by relatives or friends from the old ED exit, meaning they do not need to go into the paid parking area.

Dr Anne Drake, Director for Nursing, Quality and Patient Safety at the hospital says the area will improve safety and quality of patient care, particularly for patients waiting for beds in the Emergency Department and Acute Medical Assessment Unit.

Seán Murphy, Hospital Manager says the unit is an integral part of the hospital’s Winter Surge Plan.