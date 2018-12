Sinn Féin’s Barry Mc Elduff is seeking to re-enter active politics after resigning his Westminster seat in January after a contraversial social medias post on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

Last night, Mr McElduff was selected to contest next May’s local council elections in Omagh, along with sitting Councillor Martin McColgan and Killycdlogher Cllr. Anne Marie Fitzgerald.