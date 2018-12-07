LUH needs more funding – Brogan

A Letterkenny Councillor says Letterkenny University Hospital is losing out because of a lack of funding.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan, a member of the Regional Health Forum, says following a meeting with senior Saolta officials, it’s clear that funding issues are why only 10 beds will be open in the Short Stay Ward, and not the 20 being sought.

He says political statements are being made, but funding issues are the reason there is an unused theatre at the hospital, and other services are not getting the backing they deserve………….