LUH Manager says Winter Plan will benefit the hospital

There were six people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, two of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s an increase of one on yesterday’s figure.

University Hospital Galway was the most overcrowded with 45 people waiting there.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 390 people waiting at hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the opening of the hospital’s new Discharge Lounge this week has been welcomed as a way of reducing waiting times for patients being admitted.

Earlier today, Cllr Ciaran Brogan questioned whether the hospital is benefitting from the Winter Plan announced yesterday by the HSE.

Hospital Manager Sean Murphy says the hospital is benefitting from the plan, and the new Discharge Lounge which came into operation this week is part of that………….