Johnny Dunleavy signs for Sligo Rovers

It was confirmed today that Ballybofey native Johnny Dunleavy has signed for Sligo Rovers.
The former Cork City captain left the Leesiders at the end of the 2018 season after 6 years.
Dunleavy joins the Bit O’Red looking for a new challenge and hopes to build on his return from a long-term ACL injury.
DUNLEAVY: @Johnny_Dunleavy becomes the latest new signing for the #bitored as the former Cork City captain moves to The Showgrounds.
Welcome Johnny! 🔴⚪️✍🏻https://t.co/FtXwe0j0Ai pic.twitter.com/7dYQFPwXHx
— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) December 7, 2018