Johnny Dunleavy signs for Sligo Rovers

By
News Highland
-

It was confirmed today that Ballybofey native Johnny Dunleavy has signed for Sligo Rovers.

The former Cork City captain left the Leesiders at the end of the 2018 season after 6 years.

Dunleavy joins the Bit O’Red looking for a new challenge and hopes to build on his return from a long-term ACL injury.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR