Jim McGuinness named Head Coach of Charlotte Independence

Jim McGuinness has taken his first head coaching role in professional football.

He has been named head coach of the North Carolina soccer team in America.

The Glenties native who lead Donegal to All Ireland success six years ago has signed a three-year deal with second-tier Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League

Since leaving Donegal GAA in 2014, Jim has been involved with Glasgow Celtic in Scotland and Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League.

McGuinness told the Irish Times he is “proud of and grateful to the club for placing its faith in him”.

His first press conference will be next Tuesday with his first game in charge at the start of March next year.

His immediate plan will be to form a management team ahead of the new season.