GAA Preview: Red Hughs not taking Dunedin Connollys lightly ahead of All-Ireland Quarter-Final

Red Hughs will face off against Dunedin Connolly’s of Edinburgh in the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final on Sunday at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

The Donegal and Ulster Champions know they have a tough battle on their hands with the three in a row winning All-British champions.

Throw-in at O’Donnell Park is at 1pm.

Tom Comack has been looking ahead to the game with Red Hughs’ manager Seosamh McKelvey…

The winner of this Sunday’s clash will face Easkey of Sligo in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in the New Year.