Donegal workplaces recognised by Irish Heart Foundation

Two workplaces in Donegal have been received Irish heart Foundation Awards.

Letterkenny University Hospital has been awarded a silver Happy Heart Eating Award by the Irish Heart Foundation for prioritising their employees’ heart health.

Meanwhile, LYIT’s School of Tourism in Killybegs was also among the 98 companies nationwide being awarded a bronze at the annual Irish Heart Foundation Happy Heart Healthy Eating and Active@Work Awards in the Gibson Hotel, Dublin.

Companies have been recognised for their efforts to increase employees’ physical activity levels at work. As research shows Irish adults are spending on average 7.3 hours every day sitting down.

Tim Collins, CEO of the Irish Heart Foundation, said: “Workplaces represent an ideal setting in which to support people to make healthy changes to their diet and lifestyle and it is heartening to see so many companies across the country prioritise their employees’ heart health.”