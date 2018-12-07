Discussions continuing on MICA scheme – Minister

The Housing Minister has been pressed to provide clarity on the progress of the Mica redress scheme announced in October.

Over 1000 homeowners in Donegal who are affected by the defective block issue have been eagerly awaiting more detail of the scheme which was announced by Minister Joe McHugh ahead of Budget 2019.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue asked Eoghan Murphy for an assurance that the scheme would be agreed by the end of the year.

While Minister Murphy gave no clear commitment he confirmed that discussions were ongoing………