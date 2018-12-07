Derry man due in court on weapons charge

A 45 year old man is due in court in Derry later this month charged with attempted possession of a prohibited weapon.

It’s understood the man was arrested earlier this week by detectives investigating paramilitary activity in connection with the INLA in the city.

He has also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service for possession of Class C controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property namely cash.

Another 40 year old man has been released pending a similar report to the Public Prosecution Service, while a 57 year old woman who was also arrested was been released unconditionally last evening.