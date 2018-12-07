Council launch media campaign to highlight smoky coal ban

Donegal County Council has launched a media campaign reminding householders in Letterkenny and surrounding areas that the ban on burning smoky coal remains in place.

The local authority claims particulate matter coming from the burning of solid fuel as home heating is the main cause of poor air quality in Donegal.

The campaign highlights the fact that 1,100 people in Ireland suffered premature deaths due to poor air quality in 2015 and 13,000 people living in Donegal suffer from Asthma.

Particulate matter coming from the burning of solid fuel for home heating is the main cause of poor air quality in the county which impacts on health through disorders of the heart and lungs.

Donegal County Council is urging people in Letterkenny and surrounding areas to continue making a difference in improving air quality by burning smokeless fuel.

The local authority say they are currently also involved in a multi-agency enforcement effort on those involved in the coal retail and merchant sector.