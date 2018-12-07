Caiseal Mara security guard attacked in Moville

A security guard hired after an arson attack on a hotel due to accommodate asylum seekers in Moville has had a brick thrown through his car window.

The man wasn’t injured in the incident, which happened on Foyle Street at around 8 o’clock last night.

He was hired to work at the Caiseal Mara hotel in the town after it was set on fire just days before a group of asylum seekers were due to begin moving in.

Earlier on the Nine til Noon Show, Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn said the government must take some of the blame for what happened………