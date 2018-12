34 public WiFi zones are to be created across Donegal.

4 EU vouchers have been secured by Donegal County Council under the WiFi4EU initiative with the value to be match funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The high speed WiFi zones will offer WiFi services free of charge and advertising in community areas.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill says this will greatly enhance public spaces across the county: