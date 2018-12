Mandate says workers are on the picket-line at Tesco in Sligo today, in an action that could lead to it spreading to its other 150 stores.

Its members voted to strike at the outlet in the town today and again on Friday week.

They claim they will no longer be given the right by the company to be represented by a trade union.

Mandate’s Ciaran Campbell says if there’s no progress, they’ll step up their action………..