Respite provision in Donegal being cut – Mac Lochlainn

Latest figures have revealed that there has been a significant drop in the amount of respite care being provided in Donegal.

Figures released show that in overnight respite sessions alone, the number of sessions accessed by people in the county fell by 434 in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says this is completely unacceptable after promises made by Government to improve and increase respite services.

He says questions now need to be answered…………..