Pringle’s Fossil Fuel Divestment Bill to be signed into law

Ireland is set to become the first country in the world to scrap the use of public money from investments in fossil fuel corporations.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle’s Fossil Fuel Divestment Bill received its final vote today in the Dail and is now due to be signed by President Michael D Higgins and enacted into law.

Deputy Pringle says, the passing of the Bill represents the potential for cross-party cooperation on the legislative process particularly on issues related to climate change.

He believes it was important he sponsored the Bill when representing a rural constituency.

Deputy Pringle says; for too long Donegal has been left out in the cold when it comes to national policy and he felt Donegal needed to be represented fairly on the issue of climate change.