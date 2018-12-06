Ownership of Foyle could become a factor in Sewage Scheme debate

By
News Highland
-

The ownership of Lough Foyle could become a key element in the Moville Sewage Plant debate.

At a recent information meeting, Irish Water was accused of presenting draft plans for a new Moville sewage system which were designed on a model previously drawn up by Donegal County Council.

The plans would see effluent discharged into Lough Foyle.

Now, the Campaign for a Clean Estuary in Moville claims if needed, the ownership of the Lough will form part of their argument in opposing the plans.

CFCE spokesperson is Enda Craig………..

