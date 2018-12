The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, in the wake of Gaoth Dobhair’s historic Ulster final win over Scotstown, Tom Comack is joined by the man that masterminded their great triumph – manager Mervyn O’Donnell.

Tom is also joined by Gaoth Dobhair stars of a by gone age Owenie McBride and Donal Breslin… both championship winners in the famous green and white jersey…