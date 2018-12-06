Five await beds at LUH as HSE winter planning is questioned

There were five people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, one of them on an Emergency Department trolley. That’s a fall of five on yesterday’s figure.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded with 54 people waiting there.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 438 people waiting at hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s been criticised for treating winter as ‘an emergency’.

It’s launching the strategy this morning for how the health service will operate during the winter months when there’s expected to be an increase in demand.

Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems at DCU, says there needs to be a more long-term approach……………….