Finn Valley duo named among world walk judges

The IAAF have announced their list of accredited international walk judges for major championships for the next four years and among them are two Finn Valley men.

Pierce O’Callaghan, son of Donegal Athletics Chairman Bernie O’Callaghan and Shaun Gallagher a Finn Valley member from Drimarone are among the 23 on the list that was announced at the IAAF annual meeting in Monaco.

Pierce has judged both at London and Rio Olympic Games amongst other major championships and will now add Tokyo in 2020 .

Shaun married and domiciled in Drimarone has in recent years judged European and Asian events and will add the World U20 championships in Kenya to the list along with other big competitions.

