Finn Harps sign four more players as McAleer returns

Four more players have agreed terms with Finn Harps ahead of the 2019 League of Ireland Premier Division campaign.

Manager Ollie Horgan has brought Caolan McAleer back to Finn Park after the Omagh native spent last season with Sligo Rovers.

Prior to first signing for Harps ahead of the 2017 season, Caolan spent four seasons in Scotland with clubs including Partick Thistle, East Fife and Greenock Morton. He has also played with Linfield in the Irish League Premiership.

The Harps boss has also announced that Gareth Harkin, Mark Timlin and Mark Coyle have all been re-signed.

It brings to eight the number of players now committed to the Donegal club after it was confirmed on Tuesday that two of last season’s squad Sam Todd and Nathan Boyle had re-signed while ex-Longford Town duo Daniel O’Reilly and Sam Verdon will join up for pre-season training next month.

While pleased to be able to confirm four more signings Horgan says there is a massive amount of work still be done in the next couple of weeks to have a big enough panel in place with the quality to be able to sustain a full season in the top flight. “We’ve made a start but we need to make big strides in the coming weeks to hopefully be in a position to bring more players into the squad. It’s going to be a savage season playing quality teams four times. So we need strength in depth. Myself and Paul Hegarty are on the phone and on the road continuously to try and do that” Horgan said.