Dr McKenna Cup Fixture Schedule Released

The Ulster Council have confirmed the fixture schedule for the 2019 Dr McKenna Cup.

Tyrone and Derry will start on Sunday the 16th December in Owenbeg while Donegal will meet Queens at MacCumhaill Park on Sunday 30th December.

Full Fixture Schedule below.

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup

Section A: Dún na nGall, An Cabhán, An Dún, QUB

Section B: Aontroim, Muineachán, Ard Mhacha, Colaiste Naomh Mhuire

Section C: Doire, Fear Manach, Tír Eoghain, UU

15th Dec (Sat) – Round 1

Section C: Fear Manach V UU at Fermanagh Venue TBC (1.00pm)

16th Dec (Sun) – Round 1

Section B: Ard Mhacha V St Marys at Crossmaglen (1.00pm)

Section C: Doire V Tír Eoghain at Owenbeg (1.00pm)

30th Dec (Sun) – Round 1

Section A:

An Cabhán V An Dún at Cavan Venue TBC

Dún na nGall V QUB at Páirc Mac Cumhaill

Section B:

Muineachán V Aontroim at Clones

6th Jan (Sun) – Round 2

Section A:

An Dún V Dún na nGall at Páirc Esler

An Cabhán V QUB at Cavan Venue TBC

Section B:

Muineachán V St Mary’s at Clones

Aontroim V Ard Mhacha at Corrigan Park

Section C:

Fear Manach V Doire at Brewster Park

Tír Eoghain V UU at Healy Park

9th Jan (Wed) – Round 3

Section A:

Dún na nGall V An Cabhán at Páirc MacCumhaill

An Dún V QUB at Páirc Esler

Section B:

Ard Mhacha V Muineachán at Athletic Grounds

Aontroim V St Marys at Woodlands

Section C:

Doire V UU at Owenbeg

Tír Eoghain V Fear Manach at Healy Park

13th Jan (Sun) Semi Finals

Section A Winner V Section B Winner

Best Runner Up V Section C Winner

19th (Sat) / 20th (Sun) Final