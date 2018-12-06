Dr McKenna Cup Fixture Schedule Released

The Ulster Council have confirmed the fixture schedule for the 2019 Dr McKenna Cup.
Tyrone and Derry will start on Sunday the 16th December in Owenbeg while Donegal will meet Queens at MacCumhaill Park on Sunday 30th December.
Full Fixture Schedule below.
Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup
Section A: Dún na nGall, An Cabhán, An Dún, QUB
Section B: Aontroim, Muineachán, Ard Mhacha, Colaiste Naomh Mhuire
Section C: Doire, Fear Manach, Tír Eoghain, UU
15th Dec (Sat) – Round 1
Section C: Fear Manach V UU at Fermanagh Venue TBC (1.00pm)
16th Dec (Sun) – Round 1
Section B: Ard Mhacha V St Marys at Crossmaglen (1.00pm)
Section C: Doire V Tír Eoghain at Owenbeg (1.00pm)
30th Dec (Sun) – Round 1
Section A:
An Cabhán V An Dún at Cavan Venue TBC
Dún na nGall V QUB at Páirc Mac Cumhaill
Section B:
Muineachán V Aontroim at Clones
6th Jan (Sun) – Round 2
Section A:
An Dún V Dún na nGall at Páirc Esler
An Cabhán V QUB at Cavan Venue TBC
Section B:
Muineachán V St Mary’s at Clones
Aontroim V Ard Mhacha at Corrigan Park
Section C:
Fear Manach V Doire at Brewster Park
Tír Eoghain V UU at Healy Park
9th Jan (Wed) – Round 3
Section A:
Dún na nGall V An Cabhán at Páirc MacCumhaill
An Dún V QUB at Páirc Esler
Section B:
Ard Mhacha V Muineachán at Athletic Grounds
Aontroim V St Marys at Woodlands
Section C:
Doire V UU at Owenbeg
Tír Eoghain V Fear Manach at Healy Park
13th Jan (Sun) Semi Finals
Section A Winner V Section B Winner
Best Runner Up V Section C Winner
19th (Sat) / 20th (Sun) Final