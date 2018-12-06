Councillor leads road closure in West Donegal

A local councillor in West Donegal is blocking a road between Brinaleck and Ranafast, to prevent Irish Water continuing with works in the area.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the work is welcomed, but he claims it’s become clear that the road will not be reinstated in the way the community wants to see.

He’s calling for assurances from Irish Water that the road will be finished in an agreeable state.

He spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show………..

Potential local election candidate Michael Mc Clafferty doesn’t agree with this tactic.

He says the protest may worsen the situation………