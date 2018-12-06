1,442 Donegal patients waiting over 2 years for outpatient appointment

Over 1,400 patients in Donegal have been waiting more than two years for an outpatient appointment.

Of those, 94 have been waiting longer than 3 years.

Nationally, 47,000 people have been on the outpatient waiting list for over 24 months.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says these figures once again, highlight the crisis in the health system and show that all current and existing policies are not working.

Along with the exclusion of Letterkenny University Hospital as one of the HSE’s priority sites in its Winter Plan, Deputy Gallagher says the current situation is completely unacceptable:

https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/publications/emergency-management/hse-winter-plan-2018-2019.pdf