Video shared shows shots being fired at Strabane delivery driver

Video footage has been posted on social media of what appears to show shots being fired at a Strabane delivery driver.

Its believed that the man was delivering a takeaway when he was set upon by a gunman who is seen firing a number of shots.

Police say they are aware of footage being posted online but the incident itself has not been reported.

They say enquiries are ongoing and are encouraging anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward.

Local Councillor Patsy Kelly has been condemning the actions of those involved: