Ten-T consultations expected to begin in February

Donegal County Council has confirmed that work on identifying the Emerging Preferred Route for each section of the TEN-T network is continuing.

It is expected that public consultations will commence in February.

Three sections of network have been prioritised for improvement to address existing safety and operational use.

They are; the N15/ N13 Ballybofey/ Stranorlar Urban Region, the N56/ N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham and the N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford/ Strabane/ A5 Link.

Donegal County Council says since public consultations earlier this year, the local authority’s National Road Design Office has been working to identify an Emerging Preferred Route for each section of the project.

It has been confirmed that no route has been selcected or shotlisted yet.

Public consultations displaying the Emerging preferred Routes will take place in February with the final Preferred Route Corridor expected to be presented in March/ April.