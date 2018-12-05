Stephen McKinney to go on trial accused of wife’s murder

A Strabane man with an address in Donegal is due to go on trial accused of murdering his wife.

35 year old Lu Na McKinney died after entering the water at Devenish Island, County Fermanagh in April 2017.

42 year old Stephen McKinney, of Flax Fields, Convoy is charged with murder and accused of unlawful possession of the Class C drug Zopiclone.

BBC News is reporting that during a hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court today, Mr McKinney was asked if he wished to say anything in answer to the charge or to call any witnesses.

He replied “not at this stage”.

He has been released on his own bail of £500 to appear at Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment on January 15 2019.